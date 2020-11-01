Most schools in Mobile County will be in session Monday, but eight will remain closed due to lingering problems from Hurricane Zeta.
The Mobile County Public School system said the closed schools are Citronelle High School, Calcedeaver Elementary School, McDavid-Jones Elementary School, Lott Middle School, North Mobile K-8, Forest Hill Elementary School, Alba Middle School, and Dixon Elementary School.
The schools have issues including no power, partial power, poor road conditions, or problems with food.
All other Mobile County Public School System schools will be open on Monday.
