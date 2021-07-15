ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- The Elberta Fire Department announced Wednesday night that one of its own has lost a courageous battle.
Josh Hines, a firefighter for many years, died after a long illness, the fire department said on Facebook.
The Facebook post:
It is with profound sadness that we announce that Josh Hines has courageously lost his battle tonight. We ask that you please pray for Josh and his family in the days and weeks to come. We are accepting donations to help with his medical bills and final expenses. The fundraiser in his honor will still take place on August 7th. To donate, or purchase a t-shirt or Boston Butt for Josh's fundraiser, please visit our site at http://www.elbertafire.com/hines.
