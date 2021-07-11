ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- An Elberta volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after suffering from a rare condition.

30-year-old, Josh Hines has fought many fires for the Elberta Fire department, but he now faces another fight.

For years, he has suffered from a rare disease and has been in need of a kidney transplant. Recently, complications from his condition, forced doctors in Georgia to amputate both of his legs.

Family and friends of Josh say despite these struggles, he always had a warrior’s spirit.

"He never complained about his disease that he has and he just kept battling. He never showed it around us," Elberta Fire Chief Nick Scheer said.

That drive is what made Hines committed to being a volunteer firefighter for more than a decade, starting when he was just a teenager.

"He's been a huge asset for Elberta Fire Department and the community. He loved his community, loves his department, said Scheer.

And now the department and the Elberta community hope they can give back to him.

The fire department will be holding a fundraiser on August 7th and silent auction to raise money for Hines and his family.

All proceeds will go to Hines' medical bill, general necessities, and home modifications. click here to donate.