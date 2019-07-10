ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A 21-year-old Baldwin County driver is dead after a pickup truck crashed into two Orange Beach police vehicles late Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA State Troopers are investigating the fatal crash.
According to ALEA, at approximately 11:16 p.m. two Orange Beach police units were engaged in a traffic stop on Alabama 182, or Perdido Beach Boulevard, east of Perdido Pass. The vehicle had stopped in the center turn lane.
Garrett Macguire Slaughter, 21, of Elberta, was traveling east in a 1995 GMC Sierra when he collided with one of the unoccupied patrol vehicles causing it to strike the other, ALEA said.
Slaughter, who ALEA said was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
