Elberta Police Department is taking a different approach to community conversations after recent events leave many questioning law enforcement practices across the country.
Elberta Police Chief Clif Roberts says he dreamt up the idea for a citizen’s police academy a few years ago, and due to recent events and several phone calls from community members, he decided now was the perfect time to try out the concept.
Several people have already expressed interest on social media, leading Chief Roberts to put this new kind of community involvement into motion.
He is now working on a 29 hour program that will teach citizens first aid, how to use a AUD, self defense classes, a fire arms safety course, and a chance to ride along with on duty officers.
Chief Roberts said the academy will also give those with questions a perfect opportunity to ask them, and get real answers and explanations to the department’s practices.
out there. Anyone can say anything on social media, and some people are going to believe it. If you hear something that doesn’t sound right, and you’re in my town, come ask me and I will tell you the truth," said Chief Roberts.
Chief Roberts says the program is meant to be a snapshot of the 540 hour training program required to join the force, and is hoping it will grow the department’s tight bond with the community.
The academy will begin this fall with weekly and weekend training sessions.
Sign ups begin the first week of August, and instructions will be posted here on the department's Facebook page.
The academy will only accept twenty participants, who will be subject to a background check.
In the meantime, Chief Roberts invites anyone with questions for him to reach out directly. Click here for contact information.
