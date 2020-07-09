FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge sentenced an Elberta woman to 15 years in prison for killing and expectant mother and her unborn child in a DUI crash.
Debra Estep had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when she drove the wrong way on the Foley Beach Express. Her car crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Josie Jones and her unborn child.
Estep was convicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.