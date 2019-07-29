Elderly couple survives rollover crash in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Rescue crews said an elderly couple survived a rollover crash on Highway 43 in Saraland.
Investigators said an SUV was struck in the side by a sedan just after 3 p.m. Monday.
According to the Saraland Fire Department, an elderly couple was in the SUV when it rolled onto its side. They were pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for evaluation, but are expected to be okay.
No other details about the wreck were released.
