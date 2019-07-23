A fire this weekend destroyed the mobile home of 80-year-old Donald Enochs who lives in Summerdale.
The fire completely ravaged the mobile home leaving nothing to salvage.
"I don't know what happened, all I can tell you is when I left it wasn't burning and when I came back it was...big time," said Enochs. "I just went 'huh?' like 'what? what's the deal'?"
Enochs said he left his home for about 20 minutes and came back to an inferno.
Enochs has been displaced to a motel in Loxley where he is able to stay until Friday morning. He hopes to get another camper so he can move forward with his life.
"Most of these parks around here, you can get a space rent for 350 a month bills paid. When you're on a fixed income, like I am, social security, that's a big deal," he said.
Enochs only got away with his cell phone, laptop, medicine, the clothes he had on his back and one of his cars and it's belongings.
"I just need to get another camper, because I've lived that way for 20 years," he explained.
Enochs needs clothes and financial support. If you'd like to help, click here for a GoFundMe set up by his family.
