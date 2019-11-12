The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.
Leo Wilson is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds. ECSO says he was last seen Monday in the 1700 block of W. Avery Street on a motorized cart. He was wearing a black hat, tan pants and shirt.
If you have information about his whereabouts or see him, you are asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.