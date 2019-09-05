An elderly woman was attacked in broad daylight in Downtown Mobile Wednesday morning.
Mobile police said it happened at the McDonald's on Government street around 7:30 am.
Today FOX 10 news sat down with the woman. Her face was bruised, her neck was scratched and her nose had bite marks. She also stated she was very sore and in a lot of pain.
"He was choking me. He had one hand on my neck so hard, I honestly thought I was going to have a heart attack," said the victim.
The woman said she was going to McDonald's Wednesday morning to grab a quick bite to eat. She was headed back to her car when she was stopped by a man and asked for 20 cents. She denied him, but offered to buy him a meal.
"All of a sudden this man is in my car and I said get out of my car, get out of my car and that's when he grabbed my mouth and pulled me. And then he kept groping on me and he said, 'I want your money, I want your money, give me all of your money'."
Police said the man that's responsible is Vincent Scott. He was just released from jail the day before after spending 2 months behind bars.
"I don't know how this man got on top of me because I'm short and I was at the wheel. And he pressed against me on top of me and he started biting my face. He bit my nose and broke it. He bit my chin and my neck and started scratching me and lifted my top and went in my pants," the victim said. "He was choking me. He had one hand on my neck so hard, I honestly thought I was going to have a heart attack."
The woman said she felt hopeless at that point, as if her life was about to end, until an angel in the form of a young mad came to help, she said.
"He went inside and there was a firemen, Mr. Cox. He had his blue uniform on, he looked like a police officer. He came to the window and said 'open the door and get out now'. When he said that, the man finally let go," the victim stated.
The victim said the suspect jumped out and ran but police caught him shortly after.
She said it will take at least 6 months for her to fully recover but she's thankful for life today.
"It was just the Lord putting angels around. I know this," she said.
One other disturbing part of the story, the victim tells FOX 10 news some people were standing around and recording the attack on their cell phones.
WHERE TO GET HELP
If you're a sexual assault victim, there's a toll free number you can call. The number is 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). It's totally confidential and you can call 24/7.
MORE ON THE SUSPECT
According to Metro Jail records, Vincent Scott was booked more than 30 times in the last 20 years.
In fact, he had just been released from Metro, the day before the crime. He spent two months there on a Public Lewdness charge.
For this crime, Scott is charged with Attempted Rape 1st, Assault 2nd, Sexual Abuse 1st, Robbery 3rd, Resisting arrest, Public Intoxication, Failure to Obey, Use/Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Public Lewdness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.