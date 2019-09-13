Remember 77-year-old Ella Heidelberg? She was shot in the face while sitting in her home last month.
We told you about some caring local businesses who stepped up to get her new air conditioning units after her unit was shot up.
Aaron's donated an air conditioning unit for her front room, The Home Depot donated 2 air conditioning units and a large fan, and Farnell's A/C and Heating donated the work by installing all 3 units, free of charge.
Today the giving continued. Aaron's wanted to give more. This time they gave Ella Heidelberg a $1,000 check toward her power bill.
"Well good things should happen to good people, that's how Aaron's feel. We just like to give back to the community," said Aaron's spokesperson.
Aaron's generosity brought Heidelberg to tears today. She said she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the gift she was given today.
