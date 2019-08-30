Friday Ella Heidelberg got a big surprise!
The 77-year-old was shot in the face Tuesday evening while sitting in her home. The previous Friday Heidelberg said someone shot her air conditioning unit breaking it.
For a week, Heidelberg said she sat in the heat hoping someone would help.
Thankfully today, FOX 10 News teamed up with our friends at the Home Depot, Aaron's, and Farnell Heating and Air Conditioning.
The Home Depot donated 2 air conditioning units and a large fan.
Aaron's donated a large air conditioning unit for Heidelberg's living room.
Farnell Heating and Air Conditioning donated their time to install all of the units.
Heidelberg was full of thanks as all of this happened.
