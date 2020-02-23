MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Elected leaders from Alabama said Sunday that coronavirus patients will not be sent to a FEMA facility in Calhoun County.
On Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services said the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston would be used to quarantine some American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan
The statement said passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, would be housed at the facility in a separate area from the center's training participants and will remain there until they are medically cleared.
On Sunday, Gov. Ivey said the press release from the HHS "HHS was inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely."
Gov. Ivey said, "They informed us that the CDP in Anniston is only being considered as a “back-up” plan, in case they run out of alternative locations. They assured us on both calls that no decision had been made to send anyone to Anniston."
Rep. Mike Rodgers, whose district includes Anniston, said he spoke with President Trump and was told the patients are not heading that way.
He tweeted, "In the past 24 hours, I have spoken to @realdonaldtrump twice and just spoke with Secretary Azar. The plan to house the Americans exposed to Coronavirus at the CDP in Anniston has thankfully been CANCELLED. I salute President Trump's leadership on this matter and am thrilled to announce this news. #AL03."
At a special meeting called by the Calhoun County Commission, commissioners said they were told the same thing by Sen. Richard Shelby.
Sen. Shelby later tweeted, "I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians."
