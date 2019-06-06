Electric bikes offer new way to explore Gulf Coast's beaches

You now have a new way to get around the beach this summer!
One of the only electric bike stores in the region, Pedego Electric Bikes in Orange Beach opened its doors a few weeks ago.
The shop says its already gotten great feedback and business from locals and those visiting South Baldwin County for vacation.
The bikes work just like a normal bike, except they have a motor and pedaling assist to take over for you if you get tired.
Shop owners Dean and Jody Williams say they first came across the bikes while on a trip out west, and felt they would be a hit to buy or rent for locals and tourists enjoying our beaches and miles and miles of trails in the area.
“Its more than just riding the trails, you can ride and look at the different beaches around here, so its just an amazing way to see our island on an electric bike,” said owner Dean Williams.
You can buy a bike or rent for $90 a day, or $20 a hour.
The shop even has bike models that can fold up easily on your boat, or fit children and pets on board.
