MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Author, speaker and child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart will serve as keynote speaker for this year's Focus Women's Conference.
The Focus Women’s Conference has announced its third annual conference set for Oct. 4, 2019 at the Mobile Convention Center.
Smart was abducted in 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. It was one of the most followed child abduction cases of modern times.
Smart was safely returned back to her family after being held a prisoner for nine months.
Through this experience, Smart has become a leading advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation.
Smart has helped promote the National AMBER Alert, the Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.
She is also a New York Times best-selling author and the founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
“Every time I hear her speak it reminds me to be grateful, joyful, and that I can overcome anything,” said conference founder Devin Ford. “She is a hero and an advocate of women and girls. It is a great honor to host her at this year’s Conference.”
General admission tickets to the daylong conference are available now. Prices start at $125 for general admission, and VIP packages are available at $200 which include access to the VIP lounge and priority seating. Platinum VIP tickets are $300, also includes a photograph with Smart along with a signed copy of her new book, “Where There’s Hope.”
For ticket and event sponsorships information as well as a schedule of events visit focuswc.com.
Founded in 2017, Focus Women’s Conference’s mission is to encourage, educate, and empower women. The annual conference is a full day of speakers, workshops, panels, and networking. Focus Women’s Conference is committed to giving women the network and tools to enable them to economically empower themselves, live their best lives, and impact their community in positive ways.
