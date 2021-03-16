MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A potentially dangerous weather system is headed toward the Gulf Coast.

The height of the storm is expected to strike Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“We should always assume that the weather is gonna be very severe... potentially severe,” said Mike Evans, Mobile County Emergency Management Deputy Director.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes-- the biggest threat.

“Under a tornado watch then that means there’s a pretty good probability we can have tornadoes in our area, if they actually up it to a tornado warning then that means theyve actually seen rotations on the radar so there will be tornadoes in the area.”

Mobile County EMA is bracing for the storms, urging everyone to stay indoors if they can and most importantly keep a close eye on the weather.

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, writing that she is keeping a “close eye,” encouraging everyone across the state to do the same.

As night falls tomorrow, emergency leaders urge people not to let their guard down, as many head off to bed, keeping a weather radio nearby.

But even without a weather radio, there are plenty of apps that can alert you to weather threats. If you need to, just check and make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone.

“Now is the time to think about what to do, you know, at the end of the day it’s about making you and your family safe and whatever the weather brings... you being able to be safe,” said Evans.

If you’re relying on your phone you may want to make sure you have a backup charger too in case power goes out.

Evans warns against burning candles for light, instead use a flashlight and make sure you have extra batteries.

Click this link to watch a video to help prepare for the storm.