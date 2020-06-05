Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- As Cristobal tracks closer and closer to the Gulf Coast emergency leaders are on high alert.
“This event just because of the size of it does not discount the fact that it is very dangerous,” said Zach Hood, Baldwin County EMA director.
Strong wind, heavy rain, coastal flooding, rip currents and possibly tornadoes are among our biggest threats.
Local leaders are doing what they can to help residents prepare, with sandbags distributed in cities like Saraland, while tourist spots like Dauphin Island make sure visitors, especially those from out of state, are prepared too.
“We try to communicate with them to make sure that they’re aware… maybe potentially moving vehicles out of harm's way... things of that nature,” said Dauphin Island’s Mayor, Jeff Collier.
Emergency leaders across the Gulf Coast urge everyone to come up with a plan that does not include relying on shelters.
“Please look at personal plans going inland further, visiting family, staying with a neighbor if you have to,” said Erin Coker with the Mobile County Health Department.
As the storm approaches make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts including by cellphone, tv and radio and make sure to stick with Fox10 News for the most recent updates.
