OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL. (WALA)- When Daryl Culberson began his career with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, gas was less than a dollar a gallon and the action movie "Die Hard" was hitting theatres. That was 1988, 32 years ago. On Sunday, Culberson retired and his emotional goodbye was caught on video.
The moment hit Deputy Culberson hard. His wife, Jo, who is also in law enforcement, leaned in for a hug.
Deputy Culberson said, “I've seen videos of other officers doing their last calls and I never thought I would ever do that. I saw them break down and thought, there’s no way. I would be stoic to the end."
Jo said, "Daryl's not a crier, believe it or not.”
Deputy Culberson said the emotion flowed in, knowing it was his final radio call.
He said, “Something that final to me, it hit hard. The dispatcher was talking about it being the last and it’s... starting to choke me up now...Just started thinking of all my friends and family and family at work."
Of Culberson’s 32 years with the sheriffs office, his last 14 were spent on the marine unit, building his resume as a hero. He saved countless tourists and locals from Florida waters in Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa Counties. He also saw the bad.
“In the face of tragedy, where people do drown, we got called up to go recover bodies and my main goal was to return a person to their family and give them closure which made me feel like we did something for the public,” said Deputy Culberson.
The water, a second home for Deputy Culberson. A place he's not retiring from altogether, even if he won't be paid for being out in it anymore.
"My main thing is probably going to be diving and fishing other than the honey do’s," he said.
His wife adding, "I’m not holding my breath on honey do’s. He just scheduled a fun dive on Thursday."
His advice for those who want to join law enforcement in today's climate, remains the same his lieutenant gave to him when he started more than three decades ago.
“Treat everyone like you would want to have another officer treat your family member,” he said.
On top of some recreational water fun, Deputy Culberson is also looking forward to spending more time with his high school senior son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.