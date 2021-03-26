FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- Police never know what to expect when they pull someone over.
But a DUI stop Wednesday night by Fort Walton Beach police just might be a first.
They say a driver had what appears to be a python with him in the car. Officers say he told them it was his "emotional support" pet.
