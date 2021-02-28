MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a worker at a restaurant in Miramar Beach was shot and killed late Saturday night.

Deputies were called to Surf Hut on Scenic Gulf Drive and found the victim dead in the parking lot near his vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect was seen in a full-size SUV, dark in color, possibly gray or blue. Following the shooting, the vehicle drove off westbound on Scene Gulf Drive toward Okaloosa County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or submit tips anonymously by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-8477.