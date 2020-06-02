The latest numbers from the Mobile County Health Department show cases of COVID-19 down for the third day in a row, but not by much.
The department reports 29 cases Monday, down from 30 on Sunday, 38 on Saturday and 42 going back to Friday.
Department officials say the total number of deaths stood Tuesday at 116.
Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said there has been a slight reduction in important categories over the last seven to 14 days.
But there's reason to be cautious.
Dr. Murphree said, "Seeing a reduction in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations is encouraging. I'm worried, a little bit, that it may partly be due to the three day holiday last weekend when labs, you know, didn't have COVID testing on their minds."
The department says 60 percent of the cases are presumed recovered.
