We're tracking deaths in Mobile County from the COVID-19 virus, rising closer to the 100 mark Tuesday.
This along with new word about how many first responders in Mobile are affected by the virus.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave Mobile City Council members an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases among first responders.
Stimpson says no one in Mobile Fire-Rescue and, perhaps, only police officer have the virus.
The mayor credits first responders doing a good job protecting themselves.
But in the latest release Tuesday from the Mobile County Health Department, COVID cases have gone up by 15 in about a 24 hour period and deaths up 8.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department talked about the importance of contact tracing, finding people who've been in close proximity of someone who has the virus.
She said, "We'll continue trying to contact the contacts. The first 400 or so that we've been able to reach, about 30 percent of them, were already laboratory confirmed with COVID disease or already had symptoms of COVID."
Health officials say if you've been in close contact of someone with COVID, or within six feet of that person for 15 minutes or longer, stay at home.
And, of course, call your doctor if you think you're developing symptoms.
