MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The entire state is under a fire danger advisory until we can get some rain.
Firefighters with the Alabama Forestry Commission have battled 192 wildfires, burning more than 2,200 acres across the state.
The largest one so far? 500 acres in Mobile County.
Ronnie Grider with the AFC says it burned near Alabama Port a couple of weeks ago in a mostly marshland area.
"Grider says recent weather conditions are causing these fires and, though there aren't any burn restrictions in place, he advises us to be cautious."
Grider says a lack of rain and harsh heat are great fuel for fires.
A video he shared with us of a fire in Baldwin County a few years ago is a blaze that instantly came to mind for Grider, thinking about how easily and quickly flames spread.
"People like to do outside burning they could, a trash fire could get away a prescribed fire could get away or somebody could go out and set the woods on fire,” said Grider.
He warns people the wind is another dangerous factor for anyone choosing to start a fire.
"The forestry commission is urging people to maybe wait until we get a little bit of rain, till the conditions are a little more favorable so it's not such a dangerous.”
Grider says, though they were small, they've been called to three fires in Mobile County just this past week.
Forestry officials say the advisory will be lifted once we can get some rain.
