MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- State and federal authorities say an Alabama chemical plant has been emitting sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid mist into the atmosphere.
A complaint filed in federal court accuses Nouryon Functional Chemicals of polluting the air from its sulfuric acid plant in the Axis community, north of Mobile.
The EPA said in a statement that the company did a major modification of its sulfuric acid unit without obtaining the proper permits or installing required technology, among other things.
The EPA and the state are proposing a settlement with the company. The EPA says the proposed consent decree would substantially reduce chemical emissions and improve the air quality in communities near the plant.
The company did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.
