Mobile, Ala. --A holiday themed trick-riding equestrian show is coming to the Grounds in Mobile this weekend! Equestrian Chaos is hosting its fourth annual holiday show, 'Christmas at the Grounds'. It's a show filled with holiday fun and tricks -- all performed on horseback. And, it supports a great cause at the same time.
Showtimes are:
• Friday, 7pm
• Saturday, 6pm
• Sunday, 6pm
For more information and to buy tickets, you can go to www.CSEAMobile.org.
