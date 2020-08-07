Classes started again Friday for another school system in our area.
But not all students in the Escambia County, Alabama, school system are coming back at the same time.
The school system is starting off the new school year with a staggered start.
They are welcoming back students in phases: a third come Friday, a third Monday, and the final third Tuesday.
Superintendent John Knott says, "Now we did this to be able to provide an opportunity for our staff to have the time to talk to our students, make them understand the precautions we're making."
Administrators say face masks are required and students have assigned seats on school buses.
And the buses will be sanitized after both morning and evening routes.
High touch areas at the school will be sanitized daily, too.
Students will have to go through several checkpoints before going to class each morning.
And there are plans for addressing potential COVID-19 cases.
Knott said, "Our nurses have worked hard in developing really finite procedures and ways for us to be able to deal with students or teachers and staff that may have potential symptoms arise and things like isolation areas and rooms that we have."
The school system also offers virtual school and remote learning.
For more on the Escambia County Schools 2020-2021 Recovery Plan for Education, here is the link:
http://images.pcmac.org/Uploads/EscambiaCounty/EscambiaCounty/Divisions/DocumentsCategories/Documents/Escambia%20County%20Schools%202020-2021%20Recovery%20Plan%20for%20Education_%7BSISD098E5D6161B%7D.pdf
