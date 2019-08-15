ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County deputies shot a man after he opened fire inside a grocery store.
Investigators said the man, who has not been identified, was armed with a handgun when he walked into the Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway in Myrtle Grove around 2:42 p.m. Thursday.
At some point, witnesses said the man started firing the gun. Three deputies who were in the area rushed to the scene and spotted the gunman.
Sheriff David Morgan said the deputies chased the man to the rear of the store where he hid behind some boxes and threatened deputies with his gun. Deputies fired at the man and wounded him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No one else was injured.
In a statement, Morgan wrote, “As the Sheriff, I know I speak not only for the Sheriff’s Office but all citizens of Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage which is displayed every day but especially today in stopping this suspect.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
