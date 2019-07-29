PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on charges of sexual battery of a child.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jerome Zaid, 33, assaulted at least two children under the age of six.
Agents believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with additional information about Zaid is asked to call the Pensacola Regional Operations Center at 850-595-2100.
Zaid was arrested on Friday, July 26, and booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held without bond. on a no-bond status.
Due to Florida law, Zaid's mugshot is not available on the jail's website. But a picture of Zaid was posted to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page in 2017 after he was presented with a Lifesaving Medal for using an automated external defibrillator on a man in cardiac arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.