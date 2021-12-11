PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Renters in Escambia County who require assistance with overdue rent and utility bills due to COVID-19 can still apply for emergency rental assistance through the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance (ERAP) Program.

Both the renter and the landlord must submit an application through the portal. Reimbursement will be paid directly to the landlord or utility provider. View eligibility requirements here.

The program can cover up to 12 months of overdue or late rent and utility bills for households in Escambia County.

Appointments for in-person assistance can be made by calling 850-403-6044.

Additional details for rental assistance for landlords and renters can be found at MyEscambia.com/ERAP.