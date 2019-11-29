The Escambia County Fl Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year old juvenile
Gabrielle Ameerah Polnitz. She was last seen Thanksgiving Day (11/28/2019) in the 8700 blk of Figland Ave. Clothing description unknown.
If you know where she can be located or see her, please contact ECSO @ 850-436-9620.
