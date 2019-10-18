ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced that Escambia School District High School football games previously canceled due to adverse weather conditions have been rescheduled.
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Booker T. Washington High School will play Tate High School, at 2:30 p.m., at Tate. On Monday, October 21, 2019, Pensacola High School will travel to play Panama City Arnold High School at 5:30 p.m.; Escambia High School will travel to play Fort Walton Beach High School at 7 p.m.; and Pine Forest High School will travel to play Choctaw High School in Fort Walton Beach, also at 7 p.m.
There have been no changes in the schedule for West Florida High School, as they travel to play De La Salle High School, in New Orleans, Louisiana at 7 tonight, October 18, 2019.
Any necessary updates will be announced by automated telephone calls, district website updates, and through local news media and via school district social media, according to the school district.
