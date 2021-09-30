Escambia County investigators identify three suspects in the murder of Ladarius Clardy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office identified three suspects charged in the murder of Ladarius Clardy.

Da’Quavion Ke’Amos Snowden, Jr. and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr.

Two of the suspects are in custody.

Da’Quavion Ke’Amos Snowden, Jr. and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr. are in jail charged with principal first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The third suspect, Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Clardy was shot and killed at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood on July 1.

Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr.

