Pensacola pier waves Hurricane Michael

Waves crash into a pier at Pensacola Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, as Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

 Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News

Escambia County, Florida issued a voluntary evacuation for people in Zone A ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Zone A includes areas of Perdido Key, Innerarity Point, Pensacola Beach and other low lying areas. The Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 p.m. Monday to serve as a hurricane shelter. 

You can check myescambia.com/knowyourzone to find out which zone you live in. 

People living in mobile homes or those who have special needs are also asked to consider evacuating. 

The county said with COVID-19, a shelter should be a last resort. You are asked to first consider going to a friend or relative’s home or a hotel. 

The Escambia County Citizen Information Line will be open until midnight Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.