Escambia County, Florida issued a voluntary evacuation for people in Zone A ahead of Hurricane Sally.
Zone A includes areas of Perdido Key, Innerarity Point, Pensacola Beach and other low lying areas. The Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 p.m. Monday to serve as a hurricane shelter.
You can check myescambia.com/knowyourzone to find out which zone you live in.
People living in mobile homes or those who have special needs are also asked to consider evacuating.
The county said with COVID-19, a shelter should be a last resort. You are asked to first consider going to a friend or relative’s home or a hotel.
The Escambia County Citizen Information Line will be open until midnight Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.
