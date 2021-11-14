ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) – Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, drivers will have to contend with road closures and detours on County Road 297A between Washington Street and Lincoln Street as a construction project gets under way.

Drainage improvements and widening will occur on Louis Street. Construction will consist of installation of a seven-inch depth stormwater pipe, structures and widening along the west southbound travel lane on CR 297A between Washington Street and Lincoln Street, according to county officials.

During this time, local traffic will be detoured on CR 297A. All other traffic heading south on CR 297A will be detoured west on Kingsfield Road, then north CR 97, then east on Muscogee Road. All other traffic heading west on Muscogee Road will be detoured to CR 97 south to east on Kingsfield Road to CR 297A.

Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 15.