PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- A lawsuit claims Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan and some of his deputies may have taken part in a sex ring.
The sheriff publicly denied the allegations during a news conference on Wednesday, July 3.
The lawsuit claims Sheriff Morgan knew about and may have been a participant in a deputy sex ring with members of the Manning Family.
Leah Manning is serving 25 years in prison after she was convicted on charges that she and her husband forced one of their twin daughters, who was underage, into group sex activities. A deputy was also convicted for sex crimes with the twins.
One of the daughters filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging multiple Escambia County deputies and Sheriff Morgan were sleeping with Manning. The suit said Morgan allegedly allowed the abuse to continue. The lawsuit also claimed that if Morgan knew about the sex ring or was a participant, that it is a conflict of interest.
Sheriff Morgan denied the allegations across the board saying he never had a personal relationship with any member of the Manning family. He also said that the Escambia County Sheriff's Office did not lead the investigation into the crime of the Manning Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.