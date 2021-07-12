PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons released body camera video of a deadly shootout between deputies and a murder suspect.

Investigators said deputies spotted Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Kirk was wanted in connection to the shooting death of an 80-year-old man in Crestview on Saturday. Sheriff Simmons said Kirk also held two 16-year-old girls at gunpoint and forced them to drive him from Defuniak Springs to Crestview the night before the murder.

Kirk was in an SUV that was stopped in the area of Inez Street at Carrick Street after deputies received a tip that he was in western Escambia County.

Deputies said Kirk jumped out of the passenger seat of the stopped vehicle and immediately fired at least ten shots at two deputies. The deputies fired back and hit Kirk twice. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the body camera video, you can hear several shots fired before the deputy starts shooting his gun. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.