ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing girl.
ESCO posted the following to Facebook:
We need your help locating missing, 12 year old, Ajea Terreka Simpkins, DOB 8-9-2006, she is a B/F, 5’6, 192lbs, with brown eyes and black hair (long ponytail). Ajea Simpkins was last seen at 11:00pm at her home, in the 3000 blk of W Lee St. She was wearing pajamas unknown color. If you see Ajea T. Simpkins, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
