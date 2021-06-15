PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia EMS ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon after a car driven by a Mississippi man crossed the median, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
This took place about 3:30 p.m. on I-10 at U.S. 29.
The FHP says the ambulance was transporting a motorists injured in an earlier accident at the time of the head-on collision. All parties involved received "substantial injuries" and were transported to an area hospital, the FHP reports.
The sedan that struck the ambulance was driven by a 78-year-old man from Byram, Miss., authorities say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.