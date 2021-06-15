PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia EMS ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon after a car driven by a Mississippi man crossed the median, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This took place about 3:30 p.m. on I-10 at U.S. 29.

The FHP says the ambulance was transporting a motorists injured in an earlier accident at the time of the head-on collision. All parties involved received "substantial injuries" and were transported to an area hospital, the FHP reports.

The sedan that struck the ambulance was driven by a 78-year-old man from Byram, Miss., authorities say.