[UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured in Baldwin County]
The search for an escaped inmate from the Baldwin County Jail continued Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020. The Sheriff’s Office said the escape happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Much of downtown Bay Minette was closed off throughout the morning as law enforcement and tracking dogs canvased the area.
“We believe that he did sustain some injuries when he crossed over the constantine wire there on the gate itself, so he may be bleeding,” Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack said.
Injured and on the run, Sheriff Mack said 42-year-old Jose Andres Rosado-Ortiz is considered dangerous due to his history of burglary, gun and drug charges. Ortiz is 5’8” tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
“We have housed him since February of 2019. Subsequent to that investigation, he did also receive a federal charge in that he possessed a firearm,” Mack said.
Tracking dogs from AL Dept. of Corrections assisted in the search around downtown Bay Minette. Mack said Ortiz’s scent was picked up where he escaped the jail and was followed to an area along Highway 31 by City Hall before it was lost. Nearby schools at Bay Minette Elementary and Intermediate went on soft lockdown from the beginning of the school day. All the activity had downtown residents concerned.
“Each intersection had a police car in the middle of the intersection, blocking the intersection with their lights flashing and I wondered what was going on,” recalled David Russell. “I didn’t know if they’d robbed someone or someone escaped from the jail and then later, I found out someone escaped from the jail.”
Mack said ongoing construction likely played a role in giving Ortiz a way to escape.
“There’s been constant shifting and movement of inmates within the facility while this has been going on, so this is not his normal housing area,” Mack explained. “He was temporarily in this area, which is on the ground floor and that we believe is what put him in that area and we do believe he probably used the area as one of the construction entrances to gain access to the street.”
An internal investigation is underway to determine how Jose Ortiz was able to escape. The Sheriff’s Office believes Ortiz likely caught a ride out of the Bay Minette area. If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office or the US Marshall’s Service in Mobile.
