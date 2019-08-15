Patrick Leon Robinson, 34, an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Work Release Center at 6 a.m. Sunday has been recaptured by authorities.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Robinson was captured by the US Marshalls Task Force in Mobile.
Robinson is serving a 22-year sentence for a previous escape from custody in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.