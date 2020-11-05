BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who escaped from jail in Baldwin County Thursday morning was recaptured after a manhunt in the Crossroads community.
Investigators said 42-year-old Jose Andres Rosado-Ortiz broke out of the facility in Bay Minette around 2 a.m.
He was spotted in the woods near Highway 225 at D'Olive Street around 5 p.m. that evening. According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz approached a man and asked him for a drink of water. The man recognized Ortiz as the escaped inmate and called 911.
Deputies arrived and surrounded the woods and used K9 officers and an ALEA helicopter to search the area.
Around 10 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that the inmate was back in custody.
An internal investigation is underway to determine how Ortiz was able to escape.
