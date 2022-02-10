MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton went on his local radio show last year and unloaded on a police officer who had pulled him over.

Now, Upton faces a federal criminal charge of interstate threatening communication.

Upton, 75, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a revised charge that prosecutors initially filed last year.

The indictment alleges that Upton threatened an officer identified as D.R on May 18. The indictment lists several statements:

“You see what I got right here? … You know exactly what I’m going to do.”

“But I’m urging Simp and Mayor Stallworth to do whatever you’ve got to do to get rid of that son of a b****, OK? Because if you don’t, I am.”

“And Simp, if you and Stanley don’t take care of that problem, I’m going to take care of it.” That is a reference to Police Chief James Simpson and Mayor Stanley Stallworth.

I dare him to stop me again. ’Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m going to put him down. I’m just telling ya now, I’m tired of it.”

Defense attorney Arthur Madden declined to comment. But in a filing asking a judge to dismiss the earlier version of the indictment, he suggested his client’s speech is protected by the First Amendment.

“The government cannot prohibit speech based on the content of the message. … Hyperbolic, inflammatory, shocking, or crude speech is protected,” Madden wrote.

Madden argued in the court filing that the context of his client’s statements indicate that he did not intend to communicate violence. He made the remarks on air during banter with former Mayor Pete Wolff.

“More seriously, the context of the comments about Evergreen Police Chief Simpson and Mayor Stanley Stallworth most strongly suggest Upton wanted D.R. fired from the police force, rather than physical violence,” he wrote.

Madden cited a 1969 Supreme Court decision overturning the conviction of a man who said during a political meeting that if the Army drafted him and made him carry a rifle, “the first man I want to get into my sights is LB.J,” a reference to then-President Lydon Johnson.

Madden referred to the “too commonplace coarse public discourse” and argued context is important “to separate the criminal form the rude.”

He cited several prominent figures, including then-candidate Donald Trump’s suggestion in 2016 that there could be a “Second Amendment” way to prevent Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton from picking judges if she won the election. He also cited political operative Roger Stone, who posted a picture of the judge who presided over his obstruction of Congress trial against a backdrop of crosshairs of a gun.

Recently, Madden noted, singer Kanye West took to Twitter to threaten to “beat” “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who is dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

If convicted, Upton faces up to five years in prison. Under advisory sentencing guidelines, though, he likely would face less time.