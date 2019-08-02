MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 9:18 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of an Evergreen teen, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Starrett Jovanna Simpson, 18, was killed when she was struck by a 2004 Toyota Corolla, ALEA said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to ALEA, the driver of the Toyota, Kashundra Watts, 39, of Monroeville, was uninjured in the crash.
The crash occurred on U.S. 84 at the 81.7 mile marker, five miles southeast of Monroeville.
ALEA Troopers are continuing their investigation.
