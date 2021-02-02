MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Three days after 21-year-old Bradley Nall was gunned down inside of his car, the list of suspects allegedly caught up in his cold blooded killing is growing.
Prosecutors say 6 people allegedly planned to rob Nall for marijuana before he was murdered.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber tells FOX10 News there may have been “multiple shooters.”
“Trying to identify who exactly fired the shots. We do believe we're dealing with probably multiple shooters, not one."
Barber says a fourth suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Mobile police are still trying to track down two more suspects.
His girlfriend, 19-year-old Selena Tisdale, 18-year-old Mary Butler, 23-yr-old Demarcus Reynolds have already been charged with felony murder in his death.
“It is an unusual case to have 6 young people involved in a homicide,” said Barber.
Prosecutors say Nall was sleeping when bullets started flying.
Neighbors say they heard 5 rapid gunshots, a pause and another single blast early Saturday morning.
Nall's car rolled through a yard and hit a fence before coming to a stop.
Reynolds was released from jail on bail late Tuesday night.
Butler and Tisdale remain behind bars.
FOX10 News will bring the latest updates when more arrests are made.
