FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Akron head coach Terry Bowden watches during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Foxborough, Mass. Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season. Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)