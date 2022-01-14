MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Former Clarke County Sheriff has been indicted on a number of charges, including the unlawful use of campaign contributions and use of office for personal gain.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of William Ray Norris on Friday. Norris surrendered to authorities at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Friday and was released on $50,000 bond.

In May 2021, Norris resigned from his office after Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division filed articles of impeachment in the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Clarke County grand jury, resulting in Norris’s indictment on Jan. 11. Specifically, the indictment charges Norris with five counts of the unlawful use of campaign contributions, two counts of intentionally violating Fair Campaign Practices Act reporting requirements, one count of use of office for personal gain, two counts of intentionally violating Statement of Economic Interest disclosure requirements, and one count of income tax evasion.

No further information about the investigation or about Norris’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time, according to the attorney general’s office.

If convicted, Norris faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years for the alleged ethics violation and each count of the unlawful use of campaign contributions, which are class B felonies.