MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A blazing fast high speed chase came to a groggy end Tuesday afternoon for 26-year-old Michael Douglas Bates.
Exclusive video on Fox10 News shows the Irvington man handcuffed in an apparent daze.
Mobile police say it all started when officers were called to a hotel off of Inn Rd. in Tillmans Corner, where we’re told Bates pulled a gun.
When police got there, officers say the chase was on!
A woman who did not want to go on camera says she saw the suspect come speeding down Coca-Cola Rd., running a red light and hitting another woman’s car.
Police say they chased Bates all the way to Irvington where he wrecked just off of Padgett Switch Rd.
Officers had to tase Bates to get him cuffed.
The back seat of a police car is not new to the ex-con, who’s been in and out of prison for most of his adult life.
His rap sheet includes numerous thefts, burglaries, drug charges and more.
This time Bates is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and a firearm charge.
Police say the car Bates was driving was not stolen, but it wasn’t his.
The witness says the woman whose car he hit was ok.
