MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man who was the subject of a FOX10 News Fugitive Files pleaded guilty Thursday to holding up a store where he once worked.
Kentre’vyon “Trey” Tims admitted that in 2018, he held up a Family Dollar store on Stanton Road. Tims and a co-defendant left the store with about $3,000, according to his plea agreement. Police at the time say the men threatened to kill an elderly customer.
Tims pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and will be sentenced Nov. 16. He faces at least seven years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of advisory guidelines.
Police said at the time that before taking money from the safe, the robbers forced the elderly customer to lie flat on the floor and threatened to shoot him if he moved.
Co-defendant Devonte Towner has a trial pending in state court.
