The Florida House on Monday approved a bill that would set statewide standards for use of force by police.
Under the measure, a law enforcement officer would have to intervene when another officer uses excessive force. The bill would also require training in recognizing and responding to people who may be under the influence of drugs or have mental health issues.
The bill passed unanimously in the Florida House.
