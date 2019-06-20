MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police conducted an undercover prostitution sting in the Port City on Thursday, netting 14 arrests.
MPD conducts these undercover stings several times a year, the goal to keep the crime at bay in hopes that it helps prevent other illegal activity.
FOX10 News was there as three suspects were arrested, all of them said they had no idea why they were in cuffs.
Undercover units were on the streets all day. Earlier in the day, police said they arrested seven suspected prostitutes.
MPD hopes the crime crackdown will make people think twice.
“We hope that we get compliance and this is a deterrent where the activity doesn’t occur anymore,” Major John Barber. “Today it was slower than normal which is perhaps a good thing that maybe the activity is slowing down, the enforcement is working.
The operation a reminder for those breaking the law, MPD is watching.
“We do these operations today basically to keep everyone honest,” Barber said.
All those arrested will face either a solicitation of a prostitute charge or patronizing a prostitute, both are misdemeanors.
